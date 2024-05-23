Sachetta LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $210.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

