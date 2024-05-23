Sachetta LLC Takes $32,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

