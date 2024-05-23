Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $38,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.