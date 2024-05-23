Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $42,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Forward Air by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Forward Air by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

