Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $44.78 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 930,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,779,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.