Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $132.63 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,121 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $132,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 116,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,199,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 292,578 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

