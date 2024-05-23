Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $59,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,319,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 46.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 390,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 477,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of ENV opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

