Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 601,790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $116,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 170,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

