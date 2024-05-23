AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CFO Patrick O’connell Sells 6,459 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $105,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Patrick O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00.
AMC Networks Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of AMCX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
