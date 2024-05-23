1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 18,232 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $101,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $69,491.09.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $15,230.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $102,690.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.3 %

DIBS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

