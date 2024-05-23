GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of City worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,953,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in City by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Insider Transactions at City

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,586. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $115.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.