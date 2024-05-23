GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,475 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

