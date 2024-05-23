GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

