James F. Wirth Acquires 200 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IHT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.15. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

