FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Holly Paul Sells 881 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.5 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $224.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 100.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

