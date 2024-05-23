FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Brian C. White Sells 3,290 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FORM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

