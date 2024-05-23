Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet Sells 13,321 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80.

Cascades Stock Up 0.2 %

CAS opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$979.91 million, a P/E ratio of -46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 0.7103548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.