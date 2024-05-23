MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 103,304 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $163,220.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,584.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MarketWise Stock Performance
Shares of MKTW stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $510.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.55.
MarketWise Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 100.03%.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
