Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$136,345.74 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total transaction of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at C$116,088.66.
Kinaxis Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:KXS opened at C$155.12 on Thursday. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.35.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
