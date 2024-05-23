Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.