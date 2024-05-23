Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY25 guidance to $5.40-$5.50 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

