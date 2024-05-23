Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

UAV stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £178.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,541.67 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unicorn AIM VCT news, insider Tim Woodcock purchased 46,740 shares of Unicorn AIM VCT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £50,011.80 ($63,563.55). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Featured Stories

