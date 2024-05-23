Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
CHMG stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
