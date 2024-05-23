Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.
Dycom Industries Trading Up 8.1 %
NYSE DY opened at $166.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries
In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
