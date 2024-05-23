Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.150 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. Brady has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

