Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Corporación América Airports Price Performance
Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.89.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
