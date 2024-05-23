Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

