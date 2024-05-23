Golden Ocean Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

