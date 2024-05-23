Golden Ocean Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.
Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
