Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $164.17 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

