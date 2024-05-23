Trexquant Investment LP Sells 41,024 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,024 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $117,621,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $3,398,025. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $218.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

