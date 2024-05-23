Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $118,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,831,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

