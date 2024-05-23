Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,502 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 550,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

