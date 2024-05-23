Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $41,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

