Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.85% of Aspen Technology worth $119,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $220.71 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $224.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.10.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.