Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 215,364 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $128,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $120.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.