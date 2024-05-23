Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 215,364 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $128,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $120.86.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
