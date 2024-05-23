Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $126.67 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $126,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.