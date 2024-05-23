Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $150.66 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $150,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

