Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $57,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $102.70 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $103.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

