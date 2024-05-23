Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.18 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after buying an additional 116,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

NYSE:GPN opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

