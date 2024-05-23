Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 63,301 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.