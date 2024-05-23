Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.