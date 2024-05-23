Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,950,000 after buying an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,923 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 952,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after buying an additional 419,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

