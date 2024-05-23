Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.13 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,528 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

