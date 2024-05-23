Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,454 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $220.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

