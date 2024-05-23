GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1,710.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115,022 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.77 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

