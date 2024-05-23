Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 354.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,448 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of Janus International Group worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

