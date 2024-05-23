Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,662 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.14 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $2,509,342. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

