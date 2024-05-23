Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 342,836 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after buying an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,411,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

