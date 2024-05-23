Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.78 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

