Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,766,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $614,504. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

