Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 91,738 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 454.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 527.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 442,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PBF opened at $49.02 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

